The general situation in the DRC at the heart of discussions at the Security Council this Monday, June 26

The political and security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the field work of MONUSCO will be discussed this Monday, June 26, 2023 at the United Nations Security Council in an information and consultation session behind closed doors.

A briefing on recent developments in the DRC and the activities of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC will be given by Martha Pobee, UN Under-Secretary-General for Africa in the Department of Political and peacekeeping operations, inform UN sources.

« Representatives of Burundi, DRC and Rwanda are expected to attend the meeting under rule 37 of the Council’s provisional rules of procedure “, specifies the sister site Afriquactu.

In her presentation, Pobee Martha will dwell on various current issues, in particular on the latest report by Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the DRC, published on June 20 and covering the period from March 21 to 19.

The question related to the general elections scheduled for December will also be part of this presentation.

« Pobee can explain the tensions in the country around the election and refer to the May 20 clashes between police and protesters sparked by a demonstration organized by a coalition of Congolese opposition parties. During the incident, Congolese police arrested several protesters and injured others, Human Rights Watch said. “, he adds.

As the DRC prepares for general elections, some corners of the country are under security threats and occupied by M23 terrorists, supported by Rwanda.

What are the prospects for the UN mission in the DRC in the face of this persistent security crisis?

The meeting of the Security Council on Monday may perhaps shed some light on this questioning.

Jules Ninda

