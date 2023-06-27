The semi-annual report performance pre-increased share came the highest increase of nearly 3 times (list attached)_Oriental Fortune Network

At present, 51 companies have announced their performance forecasts for the first half of the year, and there are 42 companies with good results.

The interim report pre-disclosed that the company’s performance pre-happy accounted for more than 80%

Recently, the scheduled disclosure time for mid-term reports of listed companies on the Shanghai Stock Exchange has been announced.Kangyuan PharmaceuticalIt will be revealed first on July 13,BomekoIt will be disclosed on July 22, and Dongwei Technology and Huatie Emergency will be disclosed on July 25. People in the industry believe that when the mid-term report disclosure of listed companies kicks off, the performance forecast is an important way to mine the layout of the mid-term report market.

Last night, 2 listed companies released performance forecasts for the first half of the year.HyperMap softwareIt is estimated that the net profit in the first half of the year will be 42.5 million to 57.5 million yuan, which is a year-on-year loss. During the reporting period, the company seized market opportunities, strengthened market development, and actively promoted project implementation and acceptance progress. The company’s operating income increased significantly year-on-year.

Nip mining machineIt is estimated that the net profit attributable to the parent in the first half of the year will be 38 million to 48.5 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 62.65% to 70.74%. The announcement shows that in the first half of 2023, the company’s cumulative contract signing value was 707 million yuan, an increase of 118.89% from 323 million yuan in the same period last year. After excluding the EPC type business, the contract signing value in the first half of 2023 is 503 million yuan, an increase of 55.73% over the same period last year.

According to statistics from Securities Times·Databao, among the A-share companies, 51 companies have announced their performance forecasts for the first half of the year, and there are 42 companies with pre-announced performance (including expected growth, slight growth, loss-making, and continued profit), accounting for 82.35% of the total. ; There are 9 companies whose performance is expected to drop.

Among the performance pre-happy companies, the estimated net profit growth rate is calculated based on the median value, excluding loss-making stocks.Canadian Solar, Rongda Photosensitive, Hendy PharmaceuticalsThe net profit of 3 companies has increased by more than 100% year-on-year, and their performance is expected to double; 10 companies have a net profit increase of 50% to 100%.

In terms of individual stocks, Canadian Solar’s ​​performance has the highest year-on-year increase, and the company’s performance is expected to increase. It is estimated that the net profit will be about 1.688 billion to 2.074 billion yuan, a change of about 270% to 355% from the same period last year.Rongda Photosensitive, Hendy PharmaceuticalIt is expected that the median year-on-year growth rate of net profit in the first half of the year will be 113% and 111.4% respectively.

From the perspective of market performance, excluding the new stocks listed this year, among the stocks that released the performance forecast for the first half of the year, the stock prices of Rongda Sensitive, Youkede-W, Nhua Pharmaceutical, Naipu Mining Machine, and SuperMap Software accumulated during the year. Recorded an increase, with an increase of more than 10%.

Buffett once again reduced BYD

Berkshire once again reduced its holdings of BYD. According to a document on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange yesterday,Buffett’s company, Berkshire Hathaway, lowered its stake in BYD’s H shares from 9.21 percent to 8.98 percent.On June 19, Berkshire sold about 2.53 million BYD H shares at an average price of HK$266.85 per share.Cashed out approximately HK$675.8 million.

Buffett’s heavy warehouse in BYD can be traced back more than ten years ago. On September 29, 2008, Buffett’s Berkshire invested 1.8 billion Hong Kong dollars to subscribe for 225 million shares of BYD in Hong Kong stocks at a price of 8 Hong Kong dollars per share. Since the first reduction in BYD on August 24, 2022, this is the 12th time that Berkshire Hathaway has disclosed that it has reduced its H shares in BYD.The shareholding ratio has dropped from 19.92% on August 24, 2022 to less than 8.98% today. A total of more than 126 million BYD H shares have been sold, and the accumulated cash amount has exceeded 26 billion Hong Kong dollars.

Buffett invested in BYD by buying 225 million BYD H shares at HK$8 per share in 2008, at a cost of HK$1.8 billion. If factors such as dividends during the period are not considered, the cost of Buffett’s reduction of 126 million BYD H shares is only about HK$1 billion.

On August 24, 2022, 1.331 million BYD H shares were reduced, with an average price of HK$277.1016 per share;

On September 1, 2022, 1.716 million BYD H shares were reduced, with an average price of 262.7243 Hong Kong dollars per share;

On November 1, 2022, 3.297 million BYD H shares will be reduced, with an average price of 169.8657 Hong Kong dollars per share;

On November 8, 2022, 5.7825 million BYD H shares were reduced, with an average price of HK$196.9945 per share;

On November 17, 2022, 3.2255 million BYD H shares were reduced, with an average price of 195.4212 Hong Kong dollars per share;

On December 8, 2022, 1.3295 million BYD H shares were reduced, with an average price of 201.3432 Hong Kong dollars per share;

On January 3, 2023, 1.058 million BYD H shares were reduced, with an average price of HK$191.44 per share;

On January 27, 2023, 1.55 million BYD H shares were reduced, with an average price of 226.32 Hong Kong dollars per share.

On February 9, 2023, 4.235 million BYD H shares were reduced, with an average price of 257.9 Hong Kong dollars per share.

On March 31, 2023, 2.48 million BYD H shares were reduced, with an average price of 217.67 Hong Kong dollars per share.

On May 2, 2023, 1.961 million BYD H shares were reduced, with an average price of HK$235.64 per share.

On June 19, 2023, Berkshire sold approximately 2.53 million BYD H shares at an average price of HK$266.85 per share.

As of the close on June 26, BYD A shares fell 1.83% to close at 262.89 yuan per share, and H shares fell 0.55% to close at 254.6 Hong Kong dollars per share.

(Article source: Securities Times)

Article source: Securities Times

Original title: “Stock God” continued to reduce its holdings, and the accumulated cash out exceeded 26 billion Hong Kong dollars! The semi-annual report performance pre-increased shares came, the highest increase was nearly 3 times (list attached)

Solemnly declare:Oriental Fortune publishes this content to disseminate more information, has nothing to do with the position of this site, and does not constitute investment advice. Proceed accordingly at your own risk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

