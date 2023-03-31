We often talk about Pink October (the month dedicated to the fight against breast cancer in women), Blue November (the month dedicated to the fight against prostate cancer in men) or even February (as month of love).

But did you know that March is the month dedicated to endometriosis? A month during which several NGOs, associations or activists speak out and dare to point the finger at a disease from which many women suffer around the world.

When looking on the internet, it is difficult to know the exact date for World Endometriosis Day. But several associations and activists refer to March 28 – which is based on May 28, the date chosen for World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

But beyond the dates, do you really know what endometriosis is? Have you heard women complaining about it? Why does this disease, which rages among many women, remain very taboo? I chose to talk about it in this article.

Endometriosis, a chronic gynecological disease

Endometriosis is a gynecological disease caused by the presence of endometrial cells (the tissue that lines the inside of the uterus) outside the uterus. This disease, which affects women of childbearing age, generally develops from puberty until menopause.

In a so-called “healthy” woman, with each menstrual cycle, this tissue will therefore thicken to prepare for possible fertilization. If there has been no fertilization, then, the tissue in question will run out of steam and bleed: these are menstruation or rules.

READ ALSO 5 gynecological dysfunctions linked to menstruation that affect the daily life of women

Now, in women who suffer from endometriosis, the cells that have lodged outside the uterus will bleed outside the uterus, but this blood cannot be evacuated naturally like menstruation.

All of this will cause abnormal and painful reactions, sometimes even serious ones. These lesions made over time will have an impact on natural procreation. Which means that, according to official health figures« Nearly 1 in 3 women with endometriosis struggle to get pregnant ».

Endometriosis diagram

cc: Endometriosis Research Foundation

190 million women affected

According to WHO, it is estimated that this disease affects 10% of women of childbearing age, or 190 million women, a significant figure. However, this disease remains globally misunderstood and very taboo. Taboo since like menstruation, it remains linked to women and in this case, we prefer to ignore it.

It is difficult to have figures on this disease in Africa, but unfortunately this disease continues to destroy many lives of women in Africa who do not dare to talk about it because they are misunderstood.

We are seeing more and more voices rising to dare to talk about it, but it is important to remember that the habits and customs on the African continent do not in any way help the many fights to lift the veil on this silent disease.

READ ALSO 10 initiatives that aim to fight taboos around menstruation in Africa

Endometriosis, an inevitable public health issue in Africa

Like diabetes, asthma or cardiovascular diseases, endometriosis is also a chronic disease that must be at the heart of public health policies and actions in our African countries. How many countries have made women’s health a priority? What about our countries in sub-Saharan Africa where it is difficult for a woman of childbearing age to benefit from quality care at affordable prices?

This disease, which is still little known, is nevertheless the subject of many sufferings. It is difficult to talk about treatments because the only effective remedies that are prescribed to women suffering from endometriosis are analgesics (drugs that reduce or eliminate pain without actually treating the cause) which have for some an effect of very short durations. And some of these painkillers taken repeatedly can have negative effects on other organs.

For the moment many women assimilate their periods to dysmenorrhea, these menstrual pains felt by women during their periods, but very often they are unaware of suffering from endometriosis and the repercussions later are disastrous.

Raising awareness as a powerful weapon to lift taboos

Raising awareness is a major and significant action to fight against taboos around diseases affecting women such as endometriosis.

” Prevention is better than cure« African proverb

By raising awareness and freeing up speech, this makes it possible to inform the general public about the issue and thus to set up prevention mechanisms. Accentuating and associating awareness with better care for women will slow the progression of the disease and thus place this disease at the heart of public health actions in our countries. Admittedly, there is no effective remedy against this chronic disease, but it is time to encourage research and thus quickly remedy this shortcoming in order to avoid both moral and physical suffering for women.