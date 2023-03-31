



The Italian National Digital Communication Team surpasses the Italian Singers National Team and wins the cup. The day began with the conference “Digital in the field”

Enrico Ruggeri, Paolo Vallesi, Boosta, Ubaldo Pantani, Moreno Donadoni, Ludwig and Vegas Jones among the leading artists on the pitch

Among the guests of the day the President of the Tuscany Regional Council Antonio Mazzeo, the former Juventus player Andrea Barzagli and the journalist Fabio Caressa

Sport and digital were the undisputed protagonists of the Digital Cup 2023, the event organized by PA Social and the Italia Digitale Foundation, staged on Thursday 30 March in Coverciano, at the Federal Technical Centre. The Italian National Digital Communication team won the trophy by beating the Italian Singers National Team with the final score of 4-3, thanks to goals by Mark Iuliano, Leonardo Blanchard, Niccolò Bagnoli and Simone Pepe on one side, and by Moreno (brace) and Ludwig on the other.

Before the challenge in the field, the day opened at 10:00 with the conference “Digital in the field”, in which various institutional figures and professionals of the sector intervened to discuss the different topics around which the relationship between sport and digital, between communication, digital marketing, trends and new opportunities, on the one hand, and then range on the link with health-related issues. The conference and match were broadcast live on PA Social’s Twitch, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook channels.

Several guests enriched the initiative’s programme. Among these Antonio Mazzeo, President of the Tuscany Regional Council, and the former Juventus player Andrea Barzagli, who kicked off the match together with Fosca Nomis.

THE MATCH

In a contest that was immediately balanced, to unlock the result in favor of the Italian National Singers team, around the half hour of the first half, a touch under Moreno, who goes into the corner to the left of the goalkeeper. The response from the Italian Digital Communications team was not long in coming: a few minutes later, in fact, the equalizer from former Juventus defender Mark Iuliano arrived. At the end of time, yet another question and answer: the “artists” are brought forward with Ludwig, only to be resumed by return of mail by the former Frosinone, among others, Leonardo Blanchard.

At the start of the second half, the Italian Digital Communications team immediately put the arrow down: Simone Pepe down on the left, a low cross in the middle and a winning paw from Niccolò Bagnoli. The 7 ex-Juve confirmed his form ten minutes later, stretching the distances and bringing his team up 4-2. A few moments from the end, however, it was Moreno who reopened the contest, quickly hitting a free kick that mocked the opposing defense. But it is the last gasp of a challenge that rewards the National Digital Communication, which with this 4-3 puts the Digital Cup 2023 on the bulletin board.

The match was directed by an all-female referee trio and was told on the social channels of PA Social by the journalist and sports commentator of Sky Sport Fabio Caressa.

The Italian Singers National Team took to the field, among others, with the president Enrico Ruggeri, Paolo Vallesi, Boosta, Ubaldo Pantani, Moreno Donadoni, Vegas Jones and Ludwig, who were joined by the well-known faces of football Luigi Di Biagio and Alberto Di Chiara, with the technical direction of Marco Masini and Dg Gian Luca Pecchini.

Some of the protagonists of Serie A in recent years have played for the Italian Digital Communications team, led by Leonardo Imparato and captained by Francesco Di Costanzo, such as Simone Pepe, Mark Iuliano and Leonardo Blanchard.

THE CONFERENCE

The day’s program opened with the morning conference “Digital in the field”, held in the Aula Magna Giovanni Ferrari of the FIGC of the Federal Technical Center of Coverciano. The comparison on the intertwined themes of sport and digital, addressed through the points of view of professionals and institutional figures from different fields, but united by a marked sensitivity for the digital world and its continuous evolution.

The conference was opened by Francesco Di Costanzo (President of PA Social and Fondazione Italia Digitale), Gian Luca Pecchini (Dg of the Italian Singers National Team), Cosimo Guccione (Councillor for Sport and youth policies of the City of Florence) and Fosca Nomis (Head of the Advocacy & Policy Department Save the Children Italy).

For the Italian Singers National Team, Enrico Ruggeri, Ubaldo Pantani and Paolo Vallesi also spoke for greetings.

Among the speakers, Niccolò Quattrini, Paolo Serena, Federica Aliberti, Fosca Nomis, Livio Gigliuto, Gennaro Cozzolino, Niccolò Quattrini, Veronica Gentili, Davide De Crescenzo, Andrea Pennacchioli, Stefano D’Orazio, Biagio Mannino, Paolo Minafra, Fabrizio Meloni, Roberta Mochi.

Danilo Iervolino, President of the US Salernitana also spoke in connection.

In addition to the names mentioned above, we also note the video message sent by Martina Rosucci, a Juventus player.

Moderated by journalists Cesare Buquicchio and Gaia Simonetti.

The Digital Cup 2023 was organized thanks to the support of Hootsuite, Affidea, Abaco Srl, Drivalia, Voda Nature Italia, the technical sponsor Givova, the media partners Radio Bruno and Mate, with the patronage of the FIGC Italian Football Federation, the Tuscany Region, City of Florence and USSI Toscana, in collaboration with the Digital Republic of the Department for Digital Transformation and Coverciano Football Museum.

THE BENEFICIAL INTENT

The national teams took the field to support the Light Points of Save The Children Italy, 26 spaces with a high educational density that arise in the most disadvantaged neighborhoods and suburbs of the cities to offer free training and educational opportunities to children and young people between 6 and 17 years, including access to new technologies and the growth of digital skills.

Donation link for Save The Children: