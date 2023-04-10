Eneba is an online store that focuses on selling digital keys and console subscriptions PlayStation, Xbox e PC. Its offering also includes many recent titles at amazing prices, with the ability to leverage substantial discounts on the occasion of hisEaster Sale“. Also, you can receive up to an additional 10% off games and gift cards. The discount will be valid until April 16 for purchases up to €100 e its entity it will depend on the total amount of the purchase e can vary from 5 to 10%.

For example, for soli 27,89€ you can buy the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC includes the complete main story and DLC The city that never sleeps. The title also offers mouse and keyboard support, for those who want to try to flutter for New York alternatively. All, of course, with full support for ray tracing, and all the peculiarities of PC video games.

Quite interesting too Wo Long Fallen Dynastywhich is proposed for only €43.49with one 38% discount compared to the usual price list of €69.99. In our review, we stated that “Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty almost looks like a spin-off from Nioh, from which it recycles most of the assets and from which it candidly copulates most of the game systems. The most important additions are the morale system, the sorceries and the spirit bar (in turn very similar to the posture already seen in Sekiro), which all in all work great and also manage to guarantee a good variety in the adventure“.

Eneba is an ideal choice for those looking for a large selection of competitively priced console and PC games, while also offering the convenience of buying them online and receiving them in the form of a digital key. The complete catalog can be consulted via the link provided at the bottom, following which you will be able to find a wide choice of games for consoles and PCs, as well as other digital products such as software and subscriptions. Finally, we remind you that every day we inform you of the best offers on the net, which you can find in our dedicated area of ​​the site.