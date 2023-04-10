Berlin: (hib/EMU) From the point of view of the federal government, the fax service is a bridging service that will be completely replaced by digital means of communication in the long term. That goes from an answer (20/6146) on a small request (20/5661) of the AfD parliamentary group.

The deputies had asked to what extent a tender by the Federal Network Agency for the provision of fax services was compatible with the law to improve online access to administrative services (Online Access Act, OZG) and the obligation to also offer administrative services electronically via administrative portals by the end of 2022. The answer to this is that the Federal Government welcomes it in principle “that the Federal Network Agency offers citizens as many communication channels as possible that they still want to use frequently at the present time”. In the OZG implementation and the development of online services, however, the fax service is not actively planned as a communication channel.

When asked about the costs for the fax services, the Federal Government replies that the contract volume is around 5,200 euros per year. However, the term was chosen to be variable in order to be able to react to the changing need for fax services.

The reply lists, among other things, in tabular form in which specialist departments and departments of the federal authorities (federal ministries and subordinate authorities) fax machines are currently still being used.