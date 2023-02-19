WINDTRE participate in the GNational Day of Energy Saving and Sustainable Lifestyles and adheres to the “M’Illumino Di Meno” initiative set up by the Caterpillar radio broadcast on Rai Radio 2 in 2005. Today, from 20:30 to 21:30, the company will switch off all the lights and signs of the main offices and will invite its local shops to do the same.

WINDTRE also involves its people to take part in the initiative with some sustainable behaviors, to contribute to the protection of the environment and the health of the planet. Among the suggestions proposed on the company intranet, that of promoting the circular economy by making objects that are no longer used available, suggestions for ‘anti-waste’ recipes with low environmental impact with the ingredients you have in the fridge and the invitation to choose carpooling to share car trips.

The initiative is in line with WINDTRE’s general commitment to achieve the ten concrete, measurable and business-integrated objectives that make up the sustainability plan.

In the ‘green’ area, for example, an ambitious goal has been set to reduce CO2 emissions, which have already decreased by around 40% at the end of 2022 with the intention of eliminating them by 2030. This path is being carried forward thanks to energy efficiency projects for equipment and network infrastructures which also include the progressive purchase of renewable energy and compensation measures for emissions that cannot be eliminated.

The company has also activated various initiatives to improve the sustainability of the working environment and reduce waste in its offices, for example the sharing of offices through the smart mode, the use of recycled paper and recyclable toner cartridges, the installation of automatic switching on and off of the lights in the technical rooms and the provision of electric or hybrid cars in the company car fleet, encouraging the use of car pooling. In the stores, WINDTRE has introduced LED lighting and air quality monitoring systems, as well as having reduced paper consumption and introduced eco-sustainable uniforms for employees.