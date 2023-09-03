Home » Enhancing the Voice and Unity of the Global South: Promoting a Fair and Just Development Community
World

Enhancing the Voice and Unity of the Global South: Promoting a Fair and Just Development Community

by admin

China has always breathed the same breath and shared the fate with other developing countries, according to President Xi Jinping. In a speech delivered at the closing ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum in Johannesburg, President Xi emphasized the importance of enhancing the representation and voice of countries in the “Global South” in global governance. This concept of the “Global South” has been gaining popularity as developing countries continue to assert themselves on the global stage.

The “Global South” refers to groups of developing countries with similar aspirations and values. It is not an international organization or political group, but rather a loose group that includes countries with diverse cultural traditions and levels of development. Since the 1990s, the economic rise of the “Global South” has been attracting increasing attention from the international community. The countries in the “Global South” have been stepping into the process of political rise, exhibiting growing political autonomy and challenging the political ideas of the West.

The rise of the “Global South” holds significant implications for the transformation of the current international order and global governance. Firstly, it unites countries for self-improvement and promotes unity and cooperation through regional or trans-regional governance organizations. This includes the recent expansion of the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Secondly, countries in the “Global South” emphasize the importance of an independent development path and seek to strengthen their strategic autonomy. This contributes to promoting and strengthening diversity in global governance. Finally, developing countries play a crucial role in maintaining world peace, stability, and security by not taking sides in international security conflicts.

See also  Towards the grand goal of building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation, forge ahead! ——Side Notes on President Xi Jinping's Speech at the Closing Session of the First Session of the 14th National People's Congress_News Center_中国网

The commonalities of the “Global South” lie in their pursuit of development issues, common problems in the process of modernization, vulnerability to global economic crises, and the promotion of reform in global governance. The rise of the “Global South” has the potential to improve the fairness and reasonableness of the current international order and global governance. With emerging economies like China, India, Brazil, and South Africa gaining prominence, the “Global South” is becoming an important force in shaping the future of human society.

In order to demonstrate its responsibility as a major country, China must actively promote unity and cooperation within the “Global South”. This involves strengthening self-improvement and pursuing independent development paths, while also contributing to diversity in global governance. The role of China and other countries in the “Global South” is crucial in shaping a more just and reasonable international order.

You may also like

La Graphic Novel “Corvax Stigmata”

French President Macron Vows to Enforce Ban on...

Epson EH-LS650 new ultra short throw LCD projector

The Pope from Mongolia: “Let us look to...

Iberojet Cancels Madrid to Santiago de Cuba Flights...

Arrested one of the richest Ukrainians Info

Russia Thwarts Ukraine’s Attack on Crimea Bridge, US...

In memory of Michele Achilli – working world

Fatal Shooting Outside Centenary Halls in Tijuana, BC:...

over 880,000 people evacuated – Corriere TV

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy