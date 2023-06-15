Home » Erdogan: If Sweden wants to join NATO, it must first do its job well_Hangzhou Net_Hangzhou Net
World

  1. Erdogan: To join NATO, Sweden must first do its job well – yqqlm Hangzhou Net
  2. Turkey says awaiting further gesture from Sweden before approving NATO membership RFI – Radio France Internationale
  3. Erdogan speaks of Turkey’s position between East and West and offers conditions for Sweden’s NATO membership NATO chief says progress has been made in talks Al Jazeera
  4. Erdogan: Turkey may not approve Sweden’s NATO membership in July Lianhe Zaobao
  5. Erdogan: If anti-Turkish demonstrations are not stopped, Sweden will not agree to join NATO Sin Chew Daily
