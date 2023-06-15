Home » JD.com Releases 618 Gold Jewelry Top 10 Hot Selling List Swarovski Beating Heart Necklace and Chow Sang Sang Gold Bracelet Best Selling_TOM News
JD.com Releases 618 Gold Jewelry Top 10 Hot Selling List Swarovski Beating Heart Necklace and Chow Sang Sang Gold Bracelet Best Selling

JD.com Releases 618 Gold Jewelry Top 10 Hot Selling List Swarovski Beating Heart Necklace and Chow Sang Sang Gold Bracelet Best Selling

Jingdong 618 is in full swing, and the gold jewelry category that adds color to summer outfits is also ushering in a sales peak.JD.com’s sales data shows that during JD.com’s 618 period, the turnover of gold, pearls, silver bracelets, colored treasures, wooden bracelets and other categories increased by more than 200% year-on-year. Recently, JD.com released the 618 Gold Jewelry TOP10 list. Chow Tai Fook, Chow Tai Sang, Chow Sang Sang, Swarovski, Pandora and other brands have made the list, providing practical shopping references for commuting, leisure, banquets and other scenarios.

Gold jewelry has always been loved by consumers because of its decorative and value-preserving properties. JD.com 618 got off to a good start in 4 hours, and the gold category increased by 5 times. On the top 10 best-selling gold jewelry list zho, Chow Sang Sang Water Ripple Gold Bracelet and Chow Tai Sang Gold Bead Gold Bracelet all adopt a simple and smart design, which is more stylish when paired with formal wear, adding a sense of fashion to everyday wear.

In addition to gold bracelets, rings and earrings, various types of gold accessories are also listed on JD.com’s 618 Gold Jewelry Top 10 Best Selling List this time. For example, the Chow Tai Fook Sui Sui Ping An Ring is designed with wheat ear ripples and the opening can be adjusted; Luk Fook Gardenia flower gold ear studs , Caibazu gold flower stud earrings are all in the shape of flowers, small and smart to show the beauty of nature.


Today, as the main consumers of gold jewelry are getting younger, jewelry brands are also adapting to young people’s preferences for individual and trendy designs, incorporating elements such as pearls and colored treasures in product design, making jewelry more fashionable and diverse. Such as Hera balance wood pearl necklace, Swarovski beating heart classic necklace, Pandora’s Wonderland bracelet, etc., which are both exquisite and elegant without losing their personality.

See also  Jingdong 618 pre-sale period smart home continued to grow, smart bathroom cabinets, smart door lock orders doubled year-on-year_TOM News


Every year from June to October is the peak season for marriage, and diamond rings are also popular during JD 618. For example, the Cletti Platinum Diamond Ring, whose exuberant shape makes people’s heart beat, is the first choice of many consumers for confession, marriage proposal and engagement.


Not only gold and silver jewelry are selling well, but bracelets made of precious materials such as red sandalwood, huanghuali, and jade are also favored by many consumers. For example, the red sandalwood Buddhist bead bracelets in the sandalwood environment are selected from expensive materials, and the fine handcrafts add texture, which also ushered in growth in JD.com 618 this year.


Jingdong 618 is in full swing, and gold jewelry, trendy accessories, engagement rings, bracelets, etc. continue to sell well in the gold jewelry category. It is reported that JD 618 cross-stores will get 50 discounts for every 300 purchases, and each user can receive up to 3 “200 purchases and 20 discounts” subsidy coupons per day, and support full-link services such as gold repurchase. This year’s 618 is enough to save JD.com!


