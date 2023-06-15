The movie “In the Name of the Father” debuted at China Film and Television Night Zhang Hanyu’s new film staged tough guy tenderness_TOM Entertainment

Producer Han Sanping







Movie “In the Name of the Father”Crew debut2023 China Film and Television Nightproducer Han Sanping, producers Xiang Shaokun and Ying Xujun, director Chen Daming, starringZhang Hanyu, An Min gathered at the scene. At the event site, the movie “In the Name of the Father” was recommended by CMG as a new movie, which aroused netizens’ expectations and discussions about the movie.

“In the Name of Father” cool debut Zhang Hanyu’s tender and tough guy attracts attention

The main creators of the movie “In the Name of the Father” – producers Xiang Shaokun and Ying Xujun, director Chen Daming, starring Zhang Hanyu and An Min Qiqi appeared on the red carpet of the Chinese Film and Television Night. The film tells the story of a Chinese female student who was murdered in the United States, and her father traveled across the ocean alone to pursue the murderer and revenge.

It is understood that Zhang Hanyu plays the role of Xu Jun, a hard-core father who chases his daughter thousands of miles away. An Min plays Lu Xi, a Chinese girl who lives alone in the United States and helps Xu Jun find the real murderer. For a long time, Zhang Hanyu’s tough guy image has been deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, but this time the character has added tenderness in addition to perseverance, which I believe will bring different feelings to the audience.

The main creator came to the stage to introduce the heroic masterpieces, attracting the expectations of the whole people

The film was recommended by CMG as a new film at the gala. During the new film promotion session, producer Han Sanping, producers Xiang Shaokun and Ying Xujun, director Chen Daming, starring Zhang Hanyu and An Min took the stage to introduce “In the Name of Father” to the audience.

‘In the Name of the Father’ is a movie like no otherStrong type, strong plot, strong charactersThe superhero movie, crime suspense is the background color of the movie, the plot design is brain-burning, the action and gun battle scenes are intense, and it is full of highlights. At the same time, the film portrays a father who is willing to go through fire and water for his daughter. His love for his daughter transforms him into a fearless hero. Cherish family love.” In addition to father-daughter love, he also created many characters that let us see the goodness of human nature, making people feel simple love.

The film was filmed in many places at home and abroad, overcoming many obstacles, and through different atmospheres and language habits, it better shaped the story environment and made the film more realistic. At the same time, the film also focuses on social pain points and conducts in-depth discussions on social events, hoping to give everyone the courage to face vicious events.

The movie “In the Name of Father” is produced by Huanxi Media Group Co., Ltd., Shanghai Chinese Film Co., Ltd. under China Culture Group Co., Ltd. and Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., and is scheduled to be released in 2023.

