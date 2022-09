ANKARA – The Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a stern warning to Greece for what he believes to be provocations by Greek planes over the Aegean Sea. “Hey Greece, take a look at the history. If you go further, you will pay a heavy price, “Erdogan said at a demonstration in the region of black sea.

The two countries have a longstanding confrontation over maritime borders and routinely conduct military action around the Greek islands near the coasts of Turkey in the Aegean Sea.