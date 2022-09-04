The 9th Beijing Cultural Integration Development Project Cooperation Promotion Conference was held on cultural finance and other topics On the morning of September 2, the branch venue of the 9th Beijing Cultural Integration Development Project Cooperation Promotion Conference – Cultural Finance and other topics was successfully held at the National Cultural and Financial Cooperation Demonstration Zone Service Center. More than 80 persons in charge of cultural enterprises and financial institutions gathered together to make suggestions and promote the high-quality development of the cultural industry through financial empowerment. Zhang Xiangdong, the second-level inspector of the Municipal Cultural Resources Center, pointed out in his speech that in recent years, Beijing has continued to deepen the integration of culture and finance, and with the efforts of all parties, a cultural and financial integration model with Beijing characteristics has been formed. As an important focus of the supply-side structural reform in the financial sector, the cultural industry provides more new opportunities and new kinetic energy for the development of the financial industry. At this promotion meeting, 8 high-quality projects, including the digital payment platform, the “Guoyun Inheritance” APP, the investment promotion of Lumicang New Audio-visual Industrial Park, and the Wild Planet Global Outdoor Exploration IP Project, were promoted on the spot. Among these projects, Lakala Payment Co., Ltd., as one of the first third-party payment companies in China to obtain licenses from the central bank, provides customers with digital payment and platform management services; Financial service projects and inclusive loans for cultural and creative enterprises have provided more financing options for the development of cultural enterprises. The Guoyun Inheritance APP project is a mobile application product that focuses on the construction of a national cultural center and empowers the dissemination of traditional culture with technology. Its perfect interactive performance and operation model are favored by investors; “Jingtitong” smart sports information The platform is to build a smart sports innovation operation and management system, build an IT system that serves users and the sports and fitness business, and opens up a new smart fitness model; Lumicang New Audio-Visual Industrial Park breaks through the operation of the original industrial park The idea is to use self-innovated program software to build an “online + offline” industrial service system. The park accurately connects with new audio-visual enterprises and builds an industrial ecological chain in the park; Wilderness Planet – the global outdoor exploration IP project pioneered a multi-dimensional system The exploration mode plans to support 40 language switching, 4K/8K ultra-high-definition playback and other functions, and provides online booking services for global exploration travel. It is the world‘s first outdoor movie-on-demand and outdoor travel booking platform. See also ECB shield: purchases of Italian bonds increase to counter the advance of the spread In the discussion session, the participants focused on the discussion on “financial empowerment culture and industrial development”. Lin Wenrong, vice president of Lakala Payment Co., Ltd., said that the development of a digital payment platform will create more financial convenience for cultural enterprises in the future. Niu Tianxiang, chairman of Beijing Cultural and Creative Board Development Co., Ltd., said in his speech that the state’s strong support for “inclusive loans” has largely solved the problems of difficult and expensive financing for cultural enterprises. Wang Xiaohui of Shengjing Jiacheng Investment Company and Zhang Chuyunxi of China Soft Capital put forward many constructive suggestions for the future financing of cultural enterprises from the perspective of investment. Jin Wei, vice president of Beijing Liyan Institute of Finance and Development, pointed out in his comments that cultural and financial integration should develop in the direction of institutional specialization and product specialization, to further promote the innovation of cultural and financial services, to restore confidence in the capital market, and to give full play to the synergy of policies. guiding role. As the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services, the 9th promotion conference is managed by Beijing State-owned Cultural Assets Management Center, Industrial Culture Development Center of Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission/Zhongguancun Science and Technology Park Jointly sponsored by the Beijing Municipal Commission of Culture and Tourism, and the Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau, the theme of “Technology Empowers Cultural Integration and Win-Win Future”, and adopts the method of “combining the main venues and sub-venues and synchronizing online and offline” to build a platform for enterprises. A cooperation platform for promotion, display, negotiation and exchange.

The 9th Beijing Cultural Integration Development Project Cooperation Promotion Conference was held on cultural finance and other topics

On the morning of September 2, the branch venue of the 9th Beijing Cultural Integration Development Project Cooperation Promotion Conference – Cultural Finance and other topics was successfully held at the National Cultural and Financial Cooperation Demonstration Zone Service Center. More than 80 persons in charge of cultural enterprises and financial institutions gathered together to make suggestions and promote the high-quality development of the cultural industry through financial empowerment. Zhang Xiangdong, the second-level inspector of the Municipal Cultural Resources Center, pointed out in his speech that in recent years, Beijing has continued to deepen the integration of culture and finance, and with the efforts of all parties, a cultural and financial integration model with Beijing characteristics has been formed. As an important focus of the supply-side structural reform in the financial sector, the cultural industry provides more new opportunities and new kinetic energy for the development of the financial industry.

At this promotion meeting, 8 high-quality projects, including the digital payment platform, the “Guoyun Inheritance” APP, the investment promotion of Lumicang New Audio-visual Industrial Park, and the Wild Planet Global Outdoor Exploration IP Project, were promoted on the spot. Among these projects, Lakala Payment Co., Ltd., as one of the first third-party payment companies in China to obtain licenses from the central bank, provides customers with digital payment and platform management services; Financial service projects and inclusive loans for cultural and creative enterprises have provided more financing options for the development of cultural enterprises. The Guoyun Inheritance APP project is a mobile application product that focuses on the construction of a national cultural center and empowers the dissemination of traditional culture with technology. Its perfect interactive performance and operation model are favored by investors; “Jingtitong” smart sports information The platform is to build a smart sports innovation operation and management system, build an IT system that serves users and the sports and fitness business, and opens up a new smart fitness model; Lumicang New Audio-Visual Industrial Park breaks through the operation of the original industrial park The idea is to use self-innovated program software to build an “online + offline” industrial service system. The park accurately connects with new audio-visual enterprises and builds an industrial ecological chain in the park; Wilderness Planet – the global outdoor exploration IP project pioneered a multi-dimensional system The exploration mode plans to support 40 language switching, 4K/8K ultra-high-definition playback and other functions, and provides online booking services for global exploration travel. It is the world‘s first outdoor movie-on-demand and outdoor travel booking platform.

In the discussion session, the participants focused on the discussion on “financial empowerment culture and industrial development”. Lin Wenrong, vice president of Lakala Payment Co., Ltd., said that the development of a digital payment platform will create more financial convenience for cultural enterprises in the future. Niu Tianxiang, chairman of Beijing Cultural and Creative Board Development Co., Ltd., said in his speech that the state’s strong support for “inclusive loans” has largely solved the problems of difficult and expensive financing for cultural enterprises. Wang Xiaohui of Shengjing Jiacheng Investment Company and Zhang Chuyunxi of China Soft Capital put forward many constructive suggestions for the future financing of cultural enterprises from the perspective of investment.

Jin Wei, vice president of Beijing Liyan Institute of Finance and Development, pointed out in his comments that cultural and financial integration should develop in the direction of institutional specialization and product specialization, to further promote the innovation of cultural and financial services, to restore confidence in the capital market, and to give full play to the synergy of policies. guiding role.

As the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services, the 9th promotion conference is managed by Beijing State-owned Cultural Assets Management Center, Industrial Culture Development Center of Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission/Zhongguancun Science and Technology Park Jointly sponsored by the Beijing Municipal Commission of Culture and Tourism, and the Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau, the theme of “Technology Empowers Cultural Integration and Win-Win Future”, and adopts the method of “combining the main venues and sub-venues and synchronizing online and offline” to build a platform for enterprises. A cooperation platform for promotion, display, negotiation and exchange.