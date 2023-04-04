As a prelude to the Mois de la Francophonie 2023, the association “À Tire-d’Aile” launched the first edition of the Francophone Free Poetry Writing Contest organized under the theme “La Francophonie, a Wealth”. On March 20, the three winners and the winner of the association’s favorite prize were presented among 105 talents. They come from the United States, Jamaica, Haiti and Niger.

Erickson Jean-François, winner of the “Young adult” category, was born in Port-au-Prince and is 23 years old. He was just waiting to participate in the Poetry Contest, to repeat his words, to participate in a poetry contest, especially without online voting, to openly embark on the adventure.

« I saw a Facebook post from Atire-d’aile, I started. I was only writing for myself, now I’m writing for Haiti and the world ».

As for her ability to win this contest, Erickson says it was no surprise. He knew he was capable of it and promises us that his pen has endless verses in store for the future.

In writing his poem in free verse, Erickson says he was inspired by a friend, Christ André N. SAINT GERMAIN. He wanted to show how the Francophonie is more than just speaking French, to show that it is neither a social class nor a skin color as our compatriots tend to think. He wanted to show that the Francophonie is rich in every way. Rich in variety in its language, cultures, skin colors, etc.

Francophonie, a wealth

She intrigues, her silhouette

By the rigidity of its form

Naturally, to a man, does she think

But, slenderness and voluptuousness

Is it from a woman

From afar, we admire it, contemplate it

We touch it with the end of the senses

Feel that we lose when

Up close, in view of his wealth

We turn pale, dumbfounded

It will be nice to learn to identify its contours

Keeping from her the immobility of marble

Will she always find a way

To dazzle, surprise or shock

Sometimes prudish, sometimes bohemian

As cheeky as placid

She makes sweet and sour mix

A pleasure for the taste buds

Harmony for the ears

Its melody and its colors

Invite to a journey which, by its essence,

Leads to ours, of soul

She is muse, she is poetry

She amuses, she amazes.

For young people, his bygone ways gone,

While for old, his vulgar contortions

Yet she is all of these things at the same time

Borderline puns, crazy expressions

Critical concepts, elastic language

All the emotion that can be conveyed

Like a sweet kiss on a summer evening

Through clothing, language, and customs

Who gives the future feelings of a king

Francophonie, a wealth

(Excerpts from the poem by Erickson JEAN FRANÇOIS)

Erickson Jean-François, “budding poet”

Considering himself a “budding poet”, Erickson reads a lot of poetry but not only. His favorite author: Paul Verlaine. His favorite poem: “My familiar dream” comes from his collection: Poèmes saturniens.

His beginnings in writing are made since his youngest age, 14 and 15 years old. The love for writing was instilled in him by his first teacher but there is also the international compassion that immersed him in writing letters and correcting.

An undisputed fan of all forms of art, Erickson defines writing and the visual arts as his favorite fields! In his professional life, he is a graphic designer. A graduate in Computer Science at the University of Technology of Haiti, Erickson is also an optometry student at the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy of the State University of Haiti.