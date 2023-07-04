Home » Erik Urano reinvents Kraftwerk in “Radioactivity”
Erik Urano reinvents Kraftwerk in “Radioactivity”

Erik Urano from Valladolid has been in his career for fifteen years and has not taken a wrong step, always experimenting with his music and taking his rap to different terrains than usual on the scene. That is why he is not surprised that this time he appropriates one of the classics by the Germans Kraftwerk, one of the great names of international electronic music of all time, to raise a new song over it that represents the return of the rapper since “Qubits”his 2022 album with Merca Bae.

The production of the theme is Fed up and has been mastered by none other than Bob WestonShellac, Volcano Suns…–, a great figure on the American alternative scene. As if there weren’t enough, this single is accompanied by a limited edition physical format —flexidisc— and a very special video clip filmed in Iceland. The clip has been directed and edited by David Heofsproduced by Bandizwith cinematography Jorge Rojas.

