Wimbledon, Musetti’s perfect debut: 3-0 in Varillas. Retirement of Kyrgios a few hours after his debut

The battle for the title of Wimbledon 2023: as usual, the outgoing champion Novak Djokovic opened the first day’s program, starting the run-up to the eighth title (fifth in a row) with a clear 3 to 0 against the Argentine Pedro cachin. A practically perfect debut also for Lorenzo musetti on the lawns of the All England Club in London: the 21-year-old from Carrara, n.16 Atp and 14th seeded, beat the Peruvian John Paul Varillasn.63 del ranking, in three sets with the score of 6-3, 6-1, 7-5 in 2 hours and 3 minutes of gameplay. Musetti impressed above all in the first phase of the match, showing all his progress on the grass.

For the women’s tournament, Martina Trevisan instead she went out in the first round against Sarah Smiles Tormo: the blue, number 64 in the world, gave way clearly to the Spanish with the score of 6-3, 6-1, in one hour and 41 minutes of play.

The first twist at Wimbledon was the announcement of Nick Kyrgiosfinalist last year: a few hours before to take the field, he withdrew from the grass-court Grand Slam due to a wrist injury. “I’m really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year – wrote Kyrgios on his social networks – I did my best to be ready after the operation and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again. I experienced some pain in my wrist while preparing for the Majorca Openone highlighted tore up to a ligament of the wrist. I have tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed in saying that I have not had enough time to manage recovery before Wimbledon. I will be back and, as always, appreciate the support of all my fans.”

