Estaciones Sonoras celebrates the spring edition of its 10th anniversary

Estaciones Sonoras celebrates the spring edition of its 10th anniversary

The musical cycle celebrates its spring edition on May 12 and 13 in Cascante in the year of its tenth anniversary. The Navarrese festival is undoubtedly one of the most active, with its four editions a year distributed among the seasons. The first day will start with The Drugson his tour to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Barricada, and Quique Gonzalez, reviewing his latest album. Together with them, the Navarrese musicians will share the stage Guest y The silksthe latter putting the electronic clasp to end the night.

On Saturday, the public will be able to enjoy the free performances in the Plaza de los Fueros de Strong women y fine D’sJ, Micromambo y Kokoshca. And at sunset, the main course will arrive on the stage of the Old School with Friendly DJSecond, long live sweden y We Are Not DJs.

There will be no shortage of other activities such as popular food, workshops, post-concert parties at Bar Me Lío and Pub La Luna or music between concerts by local DJs such as DJ Pelos, DJ Jait or DJ Cut, apart from those mentioned above. The performances will take place on the “Kukuxumusu” Stage (Patio del Colegio Antiguo) for concerts with admission, and Plaza de los Fueros for free concerts. There are only a few tickets left for Friday at the festival website.

