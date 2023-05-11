The fruit that is good for the heart and prevents stroke and heart attack: what they are and when to eat them

Perhaps not everyone knows that some fruits can be good for the heart, but what are they and when to consume them? Here’s what you need to know about it

As many will surely already know, some foods can have a beneficial effect on the body, for example fruits could have excellent properties on heart health: here’s what you need to know about it.

Il Heartjust like everyone else organiit needs all the elements to function at its best and stay in salute. Good habits start right from the foods you consume during the day, in fact, having a food plan adequate and one balanced diet is critical.

Among the most useful elements to try a counter the onset of certain types of pathologies cardiovascular there are some fruits. These, in fact, have various elements inside them such as vitamins and anti-oxidants that would play precisely this role.

According to research released a couple of years ago on Frontiers in Physiologytaking in greater quantities of foods that contain both vitamin A and C would help reduce the onset of pathologies such as: hypertension, heart attack and even arteriosclerosis.

In addition, i foods which have a lot inside them potassium they would help improve heart functioning by widening blood vessels. By doing so, the blood would circulate better, at least according to a research made known on Food Science & Nutrition.

Fortunately, there are some fruits that have precisely the elements mentioned inside them and it could be useful to combine these foods to have a more beneficial effect on the body.

Among the fruits that are good for the heart are blueberries and red grapes

