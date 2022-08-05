Fans of Disney and Pixar’s classic animated “Toy Story” span several generations, and it is also one of the IPs that many brands want to co-brand. The accessory manufacturer CASETiFY also announced that it will launch a series of “Toy Story” co-branded accessories on August 16, including mobile phone protective cases, AirPods protective cases, Apple Watch straps, wireless chargers, MacBook protective cases and other products.

CASETiFY said that since 1995, the Toy Story series has been loved by fans of all ages, accompanying fans to celebrate and commemorate a lifetime of friendship. In order to let fans relive the best childhood memories, the Pixar x CASETiFY joint series has created a series of customized electronic accessories with the theme of “Toy Story”. In the styles of mobile phone cases and ultra-strong anti-fall bamboo fiber phone cases, explore Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Tracy, Spring Dog, Mr. and Mrs. Egghead, Huobaolong, Ham, Shepherdess, Lively figures of Red Heart, Three-eyed Monster, Bear Bear, Fork Qi, Duck Ba and Rabbit.

This joint series also uses the classic elements in the “Toy Story” series of movies, including Pixar Ball, Woody’s Sheriff’s badge, Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Medal and Asher’s skull badge as inspiration, and launched a variety of exclusive designs. ‘s electronic accessories, among which A Xue’s skull badge design products will be sold exclusively on the CASETiFY Co-Lab App two weeks after the official launch of the joint series. In addition, the co-branded series has launched a limited edition iPhone shatter-resistant phone case with three-dimensional silicone material inspired by the clouds on the wallpaper of Andy’s room, the protagonist of the animated film. The price starts from NT$1,550.

CASETiFY pointed out that this joint series of mobile phone cases is suitable for iPhone, Samsung, Google Pixel and other models, and also launched a variety of electronic and life accessories, such as various generations of AirPods protective cases, AirTag rings, Apple Watch straps, wireless chargers, MacBook Electronic accessories such as protective cases, iPad cases, Nintendo Switch cases, etc. All accessories are priced from NT$1,000. Fans can also purchase an exclusive colorful beaded mobile phone charm with spring dog, ham, hugging dragon and three-eyed monster pattern charms, priced at NT$1,450.

The Pixar x CASETiFY joint series with the theme of “Toy Story” will be officially released on the official website of CASETiFY Taiwan on August 16, and will provide delivery services to more than 100 countries around the world; fans who love “Toy Story” can now Join the priority purchase list on the CASETiFY official website.