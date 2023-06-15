Ester Carro combines affordable housing and sustainability at CASACOR SP 2023 – MONDO MODA

The activist and president of the “Instituto Fazendinhando”, the architect Ester Carro debuted at CASACOR 2023 with a space with elements that reflect your personal journey. In her environment, the professional dives deeply into her roots and shares the memories lived in the community of Jardim Colombo, part of the Complexo de Paraisópolis, West Zone of São Paulo.

The 34m² environment houses an integrated bedroom, bathroom, laundry room and kitchen. The architect explains that the project was not conceived just to be admired, but to promote dialogue and inspire residents of Jardim Colombo to explore new housing possibilities.

The project environment, called Motirõ, is an invitation to rethink the way popular housing can be designed, combining functionality, beauty and sustainability.

In the entrance hall, the eye is drawn to a vertical vegetable garden and an intelligent cistern for reusing rainwater. The use of sustainable techniques, such as capturing and reusing rainwater, is a solution that, in addition to promoting environmental awareness, offers practical benefits to residents.

The space brings an educational perspective with solutions that can make life easier for families. The furniture features graphics designed by the talented indigenous artist Waxamani Mehinako, a way of demonstrating that families can decorate their own furniture. Part of the coverings are made with recycled materials, applied by the Farmers – women trained by the Fazendinhando projects.

To compose the popular house, the architect specified Portinari’s coatings in more than one environment, using the products in different ways of application, such as the use of the York collection on the bathroom and kitchen countertops, which presents a new possibility of using porcelain tiles.

Other Portinari collections contemplated the space, Ester specified the Contos collection on the walls of the bathroom and laundry room, bringing the space to life, and the Nidus collection, a wood-inspired coating with light tones, was specified thinking about harmonizing and highlighting the graphics.