Fitness: “At some point you can’t train your muscles any more”

WELT: Herr Sobek, is neuro-centered training only suitable for ambitious athletes?

Torn: Not only. We can also use neuro-centered training for beginners. Just think of how to perform a strengthening exercise more effectively or the important issue of balance. In the case of an ambitious hobby athlete and a competitive athlete, it is then a matter of better targeting the resources that they have. And one works on this, among other things, by activating different areas of the brain through various exercises. This has immediate implications. The idea behind it is: If you do this regularly, something structurally changes and you achieve higher performance.