Tiredness and exhaustion: what are the remedies (at the table)

Experiencing a period of tiredness is not that uncommon, but it shouldn’t be a constant. We can help each other at the table: what are the remedies

Being able to manage the many pressures that many of us feel in the society in which we live may not be easy. Just think of those who have very little free time available and have to navigate between work and family obligations and fear not being able to cope with everything. Sometimes even those who think they have everything under control can make mistakes (he’s completely human), but can struggle to accept it, to the point of thinking he’s not up to it.

In the long run stress can become detrimental and lead to less than pleasant symptoms. As can be sleep disturbances, eating difficulties, tachycardia and headaches, up to tiredness and exhaustion, which can also become chronic. Talking about it with a doctor becomes fundamental and even what they eat can help us.

Tiredness and exhaustion: a widespread problem

It is not so rare to find people who admit that they have been suffering from tiredness and exhaustion for some time now, to the point of considering it almost “normal”. But it is about a situation that should never be underestimatedalthough it can be traced back to a phase of severe stress.

If worries come to generate a general feeling of being unwell means that our body is giving us signals of something wrong, for this very reason acting in a timely manner can be decisive.

There are some diseases that could be associated with these alarm bells, but only with appropriate tests will it be possible to have a real certainty of the cause. Among these we can mention, for example, anemia, untreated celiac disease, chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, sleep disorders, hypothyroidism, diabetes and mononucleosis. In some cases these are symptoms that can also be traced back to pregnancy, at least in the first trimester, because the body is getting used to the new situation. Tiredness and exhaustion can be resolved permanently if you go to the source of the problembut not everyone knows how much it is possible to alleviate the symptoms with an extra eye on the diet.

In fact, there are foods that can give energy to the body, ideal when you feel powerless. Among these we can mention pineapple, mango, mint (also useful for combating muscle pain and gastrointestinal problems) and ginseng, especially recommended when experiencing a period of severe stress. Also not to be overlooked is the importance of vitamin B6, which strengthens the immune system and slows down ageing. This is contained in green beans, chickpeas, lentils, potatoes, cauliflower, soy, dried fruit, chicken, liver, tuna, shellfish, salmon, eggs, cheese and whole grains.

You can also lift your body and mind through some specific drinks, such as fruit juices, herbal teas, smoothies and guarana. Those who love herbal teas, perhaps before going to sleep and especially in winter, could prepare an infusion with mango and pineapple or a mint-based one. The beneficial effects will be evident after just a few days.