EU: “In Jeddah, agreement on Ukrainian territorial integrity” (but Moscow is not there)

The war in Ukraine day 529 arrives. New Russian raids on the whole country. Second Zelenskya blood transfusion center was hit in an attack Kupanskcausing deaths and injuries. A total of 1,074 children in Ukraine are missing since the start of the Russian invasion, according to data released by the ombudsman’s office in Ukraine. According to EU sources, at the peace summit a Pike an agreement emerged “on the fact that respect forterritorial integrity and the sovereignty of Ukraine must be at the heart of any peace agreement, as well as the primacy of the United Nations Charter”. At the moment, a joint declaration is not envisaged, also because there are countries at the table that have very distant positions . India, Brazil, South Africa, Argentinain addition to Chinesehave not yet shared the role of G7 and the EU on the conflict. And the absence of Russiauninvited, not everyone liked it.

