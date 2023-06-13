EU measures against Aljbin Kurti | Info

The High Representative of the EU for Foreign Policy and Security of the EUJozep Borelj presented the measures to the member states that should be introduced if the Prime Minister of the temporary institutions of Pristina, Aljbin Kurti, does not take steps to de-escalate the situation in the north of Kosovo and Metohija.

The spokesperson of the European Commission, Peter Stano, confirmed for Tanjug that Borelj received the letter from the Prime Minister of the temporary institutions of Pristina, Aljbin Kurti, and that he will respond to it through the appropriate channels. He pointed out that the EU so far she did not see the decisive steps by Kurti necessary to de-escalate the situation.

“The latest events in the north of Kosovo only confirm that the escalation continues, and that is not in the interest of Kosovo and the people of Kosovo,” Stano pointed out.

He added that talks between EU members are ongoing, and that High Representative Borelj is in constant contact with leaders from the region and EU member states.

As Radio Free Europe (RSE) learns from diplomatic sources, among the proposed measures drawn up by Borelj’s cabinet is the suspension of sending invitations to high-level events and bilateral visits, except for those aimed at solving the crisis in the north of Kosovo and Metohija.

In addition, according to RSE, it is proposed to reduce attendance at public events related to EU financial cooperation, which include members of the government in Pristina.

It is also proposed to suspend significant funding from the EU, starting with the suspension of the approval and implementation of the proposals submitted by the authorities in Pristina at the last round of the Investment Fund for the Western Balkans, as well as the suspension of some subcommittees within the Stabilization and Association Agreement.

Diplomatic sources from several member states confirmed to RSE that the EU member states are not obliged to implement the proposed measures, but they are expected to comply with them.

There are hints that certain EU states “have already taken some of their own measures” that are similar to some elements in the package of proposals drawn up by the cabinet of Josep Borelj.

