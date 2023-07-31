Euro U17-M: 3-1 to Bulgaria, Italy is European Champion

The men’s under 17 national team is back on top of Europe. Tonight the Azzurrini led by coach Monica Cresta beat Bulgaria 3-1 (25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 25-20) in the final.

A more than deserved gold medal by Cremoni and his companions who in this edition of the continental event, which was hosted in Podgorica in Montenegro, completed a clear path: 9 victories in as many races disputed.

During the ceremony, the blue Simone Porro was named MVP of the tournament and best setter. Together with him in the dream team of this continental review Gianluca Cremoni (best opposite) and Lorenzo Ciampi (best central).

The bronze medal was won by Spain who beat Belgium 3-1 (23-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-14) in the third place match.

REPORT – For this final of the European championships, the coach Monica Cresta relies on the sextet with the Porro-Cremoni diagonal, the spikers Bertoncello and Garello, the central defenders Benacchio and Ciampi and the free throwers Giani and Usanza, alternating for reception and defense.

It is the Azzurrini who approach the match with greater determination (2-6). Bulgaria reacted quickly, leveled the score (6-6) and took the lead (10-6) thanks to a good turn at bat by Petyo Ivanov. Two hands out scored by Cremoni, Ciampi and Zlatanov (in place of Garello) and Italy goes back to within 1 (14-13). The Azzurrini manage to restore parity (15-15), keep pace with their opponents (17-17) and, when Bulgaria’s decisive draw seems to have arrived (22-18), they are good at finding good order again (22-22 ) and to win the first set (23-25).

Changes between the Azzurrini for the second set: Zlatnov in place of Garello and Ruzza in that of Benacchio. It is Italy that breaks the balance that characterizes the second half for a long stretch (3-3, 6-6, 9-9): the Azzurrini capitalize on the opponents’ mistakes and, having found good continuity, they move up to +5 (9-14). Coach Cresta’s boys have no decline in performance and stretch further (10-18). Bulgaria is unable to counter the good game of Cremoni and his companions who also win the second set (19-25).

Upon returning to the field, the two teams face each other again point by point (3-3, 6-6, 9-9). It is the Azzurrini who try to draw again (9-12, 11-14). A time out restores order in Bulgaria’s ranks who shorten (13-15), recover (17-17) and take advantage of Italy’s moment of difficulty to take the lead (22-18) to win the set (25-20) and reopen the game.

The fourth fraction sees the Azzurrini as undisputed protagonists who return to the taraflex with a decisive pace (5-9). Italy continues to impose its pace and game (9-15) without allowing the opponents to return (12-19). With stubbornness and skill, the Azzurrini win sets (20-25) of the match and the European category title.

MONICA CREST: “I am delighted with this success which comes at the end of two years of work. I am happy for every single boy who has been part of this national team, both for those who are here right now and for those who have worked with us during the preparation. I am happy for the movement and for the clubs. I have to thank my staff who have always been close to me and supported me, a dutiful thanks to the Federation who supported us on our way towards this goal, and thanks also to the technical director Julio Velasco for these four years who have worked with us ” .

GIANLUCA CREMONI: “It was a beautiful match, we were good at holding on even in the downturn and I hope we managed to put on a show with some good volleyball. We are very happy for tonight’s victory and for being European Champions”.

SIMON PORRO: “It was an incredible game, but every final is incredible. It was our first European final and I think for each of us it was the most important match of our lives up to this moment. We did well because the result is never taken for granted and, even if we could have been considered favorites on the eve, we had to fight tenaciously to win this gold medal. A goal that we have been pursuing for three years and for which we have worked hard and with commitment”.

BULGARIA-ITALY 1-3 (23-25, 19-25, 25-20, 20-25)

BULGARIA: Manolev 14, Nikolaev 4, Uzunov 3, P. Ivanov 13, K. Ivanov 6, Velichkov 19; Dobrev (L), Tiholov (L), Marinov, Iliev. No: Videnov, Konstantinov, Mladenov, Georgiev. All. Velichkova.

ITALY: Bertoncello 12, Benacchio, Cremoni 25, Garello 2, Ciampi 16, Porro 2; Giani (L), Usanza (L), Boschini, Argilagos 2, Ruzza 3, Colaci 2, Zlatanov 9. Ne: Zara. All Cresta.

REFEREES: Mirza Basic (BIH), José Caramez Pereira (POR)

SET LENGTHS: 28′, 25′, 29′, 26′

BULGARIA: 3 a, 5 db, 11 mv, 22 and

ITALY: 2 a, 11 bs, 8 mv, 28 et

The 14 azurrini gold at the men’s under 17 European Championships

Setters: Simone Porro and Bryan Argilagos

Opposites: Gianluca Cremoni and Raffaele Colaci

Spikers: Simone Bertoncello, Nicolò Garello, Manuel Zlatanov and Davide Boschini

Central: Alessandro Benacchio, Lorenzo Ciampi, Andrea Ruzza and Nicola Zara

free: Andrea Giani and Andrea Usanza

Lo staff gold at the men’s under 17 European Championships: Monica Cresta (head coach), Giovanni Preti (assistant coach), Matteo Antonucci (assistant coach), Marco Donnarumma (scoutman), Antongiulio Di Noto (doctor), Mattia Cordenos (physiotherapist), Glauco Ranocchi (physical trainer/team manager) .

The Hall of Fame of the Men’s Under 17 European Championships

2017 (Konya) – 1. Italia2. Belgium, 3. Türkiye

2019 (Sofia) – 1. France, 2. Bulgaria, 3. Poland

2021 (Tirana) – 1. Slovenia, 2. Russia, 3. Poland

2023 (Podgorica) – 1. Italia2. Bulgaria, 3. Spain

The results

Saturday 29 July 2023 – Semifinals

16.30 Bulgaria-Spain 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-21)

Ore 19.00 Italia-Belgium 3-0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-19)

Sunday 30 July 2023 – Finals – SC Verde Podgorica

4.30 pm – Final 3rd place – Spain-Belgium 3-1 (23-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-14)

19.00 – Final 1st-2nd place – Bulgaria-Italia 3-1 (23-25, 19-25, 20-25)

