It won’t be simple for Juventus and Roma in the round of 16 of the Europa League, even if the real bogeyman – Arsenal, who are commanding the very difficult Premier League, has been avoided.

Juventus against the Germans of Freiburg

Juventus will face the Germans of Freiburg, fourth in the Bundesliga and close to leaders Bayern Munich, Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund. The most famous player in Italy in the ranks of the Rossoneri is that Vincenzo Grifo, nal palmares appearances and goals in Roberto Mancini’s national team. The bianconeri will play the first leg in Turin on Thursday 9 March while the second leg will be played on 16 March.

Rome against the Royal Society

It will certainly not be a walk in the park for Roma either, who have picked up the Spaniards from Real Sociedad. The Basques are a young team with brilliant football that is yielding an excellent third place in the standings behind battleships Barcelona and Real Madrid, but ahead of teams like Atletico Madrid that are better equipped on the cards. It starts at the Olimpico on March 9, returning to reversed fields on the 16th.

THIS IS THE FRAMEWORK OF THE EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16

Union Berlino-Union Saint Gilloise

Seville-Fenerbahce

Juventus-Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen-Ferencvaros

Sporting Lisbona-Arsenal

Manchester United v Betis Sevilla

Rome-Royal Society

Shakhtar Donetsk-Feyenoord.

At 13 draw for Lazio and Fiorentina in the Conference League. Villarreal and West Ham are the most dangerous, but Az and Nice shouldn’t be underestimated either.