Home » European Commissioner Mariya Gabriel could become Bulgaria’s prime minister after five elections in two years
World

European Commissioner Mariya Gabriel could become Bulgaria’s prime minister after five elections in two years

by admin
European Commissioner Mariya Gabriel could become Bulgaria’s prime minister after five elections in two years

On Wednesday, Bulgaria’s centre-right former prime minister Boyko Borissov, whose party won elections last April (the fifth in two years) without the votes needed to govern alone, indicated Mariya Gabriel as a possible prime minister of a government of coalition.

Gabriel has a career of more than ten years in the European Union: she was an MEP, she served on various commissions and was European Commissioner for the Digital Economy and Society and, currently, for Innovation, Research, Culture, education and youth. She has been shown to break the political deadlock Bulgaria has been in for some time, but it is unclear whether she will receive the support of other parties in parliament.

Much depends on Let’s Keep the Change (PP), a center party led by another former prime minister, Kiril Petkov, who has so far been a clear opponent of Borissov and has refused any cooperation. Petkov had governed for just over six months in 2022: in the last elections, last April, the PP had been the second with the most votes (with 24.6 percent of the votes), after Borissov’s party, Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB), which obtained 26.5 percent of the vote.

Those in April were the fifth election within two years: in all these cases a majority winner had not emerged from the vote and the various political forces had not been able to agree to form a government.

See also  Al Jazeera monitors Sudan’s preparations for the water crisis after the second impoundment of the Fuxing Dam becomes a reality | Ethiopia News

You may also like

they have never won away from home against...

bricklayer and father of four children, who was...

The mission “on the contrary” and the challenge...

Maja Marinković left the Cooperative | Fun

Fiorentina-Udinese / The referee for Sunday’s match has...

“Meloni’s policy on migrants is inhuman and ineffective”....

Baby drowns in bathtub because boy didn’t watch...

Industry, production fell by 3.2% in March

Surfin’ Bichos, review of his album Más Allá...

Sonorama Ribera Ibiza announces Arde Bogotá, Natalia Lacunza...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy