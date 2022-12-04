Head of the European Parliament’s trade committee calls for a “complaint” to the WTO about U.S. subsidies

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) — Bernd Lange, chairman of the European Parliament’s International Trade Committee, called on the European Union to file a complaint with the World Trade Organization against the U.S. Inflation Cut Act.

Germany’s Funk Media Group quoted Langer as saying on the 4th that the relevant content of the Inflation Reduction Act was inconsistent with WTO rules. He did not think that the negotiations between the EU and the United States could resolve disputes, and “there will be no major substantive changes.”

This is the White House taken on August 16 in Washington, the capital of the United States.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Jie

U.S. President Joseph Biden signed the “Inflation Reduction Act” in August, which includes providing high subsidies to support the development of green industries such as electric vehicles in the United States.

This approach has aroused concerns and opposition from the EU and other parties, and is accused of undermining fair competition and benefiting oneself at the expense of others. During his visit to the United States this week, French President Macron said that the measures related to the “Inflation Reduction Act” are “extremely aggressive” for European companies and are solving the problems of the United States at the expense of European interests. He discussed the issue with Biden, who only expressed his willingness to “fine-tune.” White House spokeswoman Karina Jean-Pierre said on the 2nd that it would not seek to amend the law in Congress. (Hui Xiaoshuang)