The Council Chamber of the Court of Brussels granted the detention measure with the electronic bracelet to Francesco Giorgi, one of the main defendants in the corruption case known as Qatargate. This was learned from the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office after the resolution following the hearing for the re-examination of the pre-trial detention, held this morning.

Giorgi, assistant to the European Parliament, had been in prison since last December 9th. The MEPs are still in preventive detention in prison, as part of the same investigation Eva Kaili (George’s partner), Marc Tarabella and the former MEP Antonio Panzeri. The MEP is under house arrest in Naples, awaiting extradition Andrew Cozzolino.

January 20, 2023



In the day The Times had published an article, with information gathered within the Belgian prosecutor’s office, according to which Francesco Giorgi and Pier Antonio Panzeri shared a cell for several weeks despite being involved in the same corruption case.

According to the British newspaper, the two were allowed to share a cell at St Gilles prison a Bruxelleswhich could have allowed them to coordinate their respective testimonies. The two would then be moved to separate cells, reports the Times. At the moment, the prosecutor has not released any statements on the subject.