Companies, from the CDM ok to the incentive code

Companies, from the CDM ok to the incentive code

Stop fragmentation

The Council of Ministers gives the green light to the new “incentive code”. It is about the solution of the government led by Giorgia Meloni to block the extreme fragmentation of current incentive policies and achieve full efficiency of interventions for businesses.

“The provision arises from the need to have an organic reform to stop the jungle of incentives. The goal is to simplify and homogenize. Today’s global challenges need targeted and consistent responses with a complete and coordinated system of incentives” – explains the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso.

The enabling bill will be linked to the 2023-2025 Maneuver

The decision is consistent with the indications of the Def and with the Pnrr. According to government sources, the bill works on several fronts. On the one hand there is the reorganization and rationalization of the incentive measures, in the light of the impact assessments that will be carried out, providing for specific rules and operational remedies. On the other, it provides for coordination between central and regional administrations in order to prevent overlaps and waste. Finally, it will also operate from the point of view of simplification, clarity and accessibility, providing for an incentive code containing the general rules that must be uniformly observed.

