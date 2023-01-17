The federal prosecutor’s office reports in a note that “for personal reasons” Antonio Panzeri “he decided to withdraw the appeal” to obtain his release. The former socialist MEP, accused of alleged acts of criminal organization, corruption and money laundering to influence EU decisions on Qatar and Morocco, will have to appear again in February before Belgian justice for a review of his pre-trial detention.

The next hearing for the review should be held within a month, ie in February, specified the Belgian federal prosecutor, explaining that the politician will remain in prison at least until then. The two months of detention decided by the Council chambera spokesman clarifies, they must be counted starting from last December 14 when the Belgian judges expressed their opinion on pre-trial detention for the first time since Panzeri withdrew from the appeal.

Panzeri’s lawyer, Laurent Kennes, made some statements on the sidelines of the hearing on the pre-trial detention of his client. “For corruption cases” the maximum penalty “is four years”, while when it comes to criminal conspiracy the risks are “more important” and therefore the suspects “risk more, but also the violation of professional secrecy provides for a maximum sentence of three years”. From experience, “I know it’s difficult to carry out these kinds of investigations.” On the leaks, he highlighted the lawyer, regretting that justice is unable to stop the leaks in the press.

“I became aware of elements of the file through the press, i.e. from articles on The evening about are The Republic. We became aware of elements that we ourselves had not yet accessed,” added Kennes.