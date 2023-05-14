Home » Eurovison 2023, fourth place for Marco Mengoni
Eurovison 2023, fourth place for Marco Mengoni

Eurovison 2023, fourth place for Marco Mengoni

The final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool has ended. Representing Italy was Marco Mengoni with his “Two Lives”. The winner of Sanremo 2023 took fourth place. First place for…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Eurovison 2023, fourth place for Marco Mengoni appeared 40 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».

