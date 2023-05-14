Home » Volleyball, Conegliano beats Milan 3-0: championship final at 2-2, decisive match -5
Sports

by admin
The party fades away at the Monza Arena, where the True Volley Milan waste the match-point for a historic championship in front of their fans. Great showdown of the Imoco Coneglianoreigning Italian champion team, which in we are 4 straightens the final for the title. Series up 2-2 after the 3-0 for Daniele Santarelli’s team (24-26, 20-25, 17-25), a one-way match under the sign of an amazing Bella Haak. At this point everything will be decided Monday 15 Mayat 20.45 at the PalaVerde in Villorba, where victory will award the Scudetto.

Game 5 will be decisive

Tension between Gaspari’s girls, who in the first set suffer from their opponents’ precision in attack and give way in the final point by point (24-26). Conegliano breaks the balance again in the second set, conquered 20-25 before closing the games in the third set (17-25). From applause Bella Hook with 23 points (also Plummer and Fahr in double figures), while the best in Milan is Magdalena Stysiak which closes at 12. Conegliano fixes the series and now the Scudetto will be played at home.

