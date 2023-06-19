Eva Kaili sues the EU Parliament, “immunity violated”. Her lawyers: “Monitored by 007 during political activity”

The former vice-president of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili, involved in the Belgian investigation into Qatargate, has sued the same Parliament “for breach of her parliamentary immunity, having been monitored by the secret services during the period in which she participated in the Pega commission, who was institutionally investigating the existence of illegal software that monitored the activities of MEPs and EU citizens”. This was announced by the lawyers of the Greek MEP. Arrested last December 9, Kaili was released on May 25 with conditions after a preventive detention of more than five months.

