Eva Kaili sues the European Parliament

Arrested on December 9, Kaili was released on May 25 with conditions after more than five months of pre-trial detention

Listen to the audio version of the article

The former vice-president of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili, involved in the Belgian investigation into Qatargate, has sued the same Parliament “for breach of her parliamentary immunity, having been monitored by the secret services during the period in which she participated in the Pega commission, who was institutionally investigating the existence of illegal software that monitored the activities of MEPs and EU citizens”.

Qatargate, Eva Kaili released from prison after more than 4 months

This was announced by the lawyers of the Greek MEP.

According to EU sources, the appeal concerns the investigation into the use of collaborators by the Greek MEP, and not the Qatargate investigation.

The arrest and then the release

Arrested last December 9, Kaili was released on May 25 with conditions after a preventive detention of more than five months.

Eva Kaili had been investigated in Belgium as part of the investigation for alleged corruption aimed at influencing the decision-making processes of the European Union

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

