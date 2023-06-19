Home » Eva Kaili sues the European Parliament
World

Eva Kaili sues the European Parliament

by admin
Eva Kaili sues the European Parliament

Violated immunity

Arrested on December 9, Kaili was released on May 25 with conditions after more than five months of pre-trial detention

June 19, 2023

Listen to the audio version of the article

The former vice-president of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili, involved in the Belgian investigation into Qatargate, has sued the same Parliament “for breach of her parliamentary immunity, having been monitored by the secret services during the period in which she participated in the Pega commission, who was institutionally investigating the existence of illegal software that monitored the activities of MEPs and EU citizens”.

Qatargate, Eva Kaili released from prison after more than 4 months

This was announced by the lawyers of the Greek MEP.

According to EU sources, the appeal concerns the investigation into the use of collaborators by the Greek MEP, and not the Qatargate investigation.

The arrest and then the release

Arrested last December 9, Kaili was released on May 25 with conditions after a preventive detention of more than five months.

Eva Kaili had been investigated in Belgium as part of the investigation for alleged corruption aimed at influencing the decision-making processes of the European Union

See also  Tegeltija about inflation | Info

You may also like

BRIDGESTONE The project with the Italian Red Cross...

La Plata, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

The candidates for the presidency of the United...

Israeli blitz in Jenin with helicopters and armored...

Eva Kaili sues the EU Parliament, “immunity violated”....

Caserta, dispute with a 17-year-old over peanut shells:...

People in Detroit rally to protest frequent gun...

Navalny risks another 30 years in prison: the...

Rabo de Peixe, review of her Netflix series...

marijan budimir is the new coach of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy