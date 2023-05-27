Home » Eva Longoria at the Cannes Film Festival | Magazine
Eva Longoria wowed with her dress in Cannes!

Source: Profimedia/ABACA

Eva Longoria (48) appeared on the red carpet in Cannes. She wore a dress that made many wonder if it was see-through. Designer Elie Saab is responsible for this creation. It’s a skin-colored tulle that looks like it’s not there, so the actress didn’t reveal what she shouldn’t have.

She completed the look with simple makeup, an updo, and jewelry. She attended the premiere of the film “The Old Oak”, and a few years ago she promoted the cosmetic company of which she is the face. “I think I had so much to prove and I really accepted the challenge in every way,” she said of her involvement in the film.

Source: Profimedia/ABACA

Unlike many celebrities, Eva has no problem with appearing in public without makeup. People all over the world praise her appearance, noting that she looks half her age. Judging by the comments on the networks, there is no doubt that she scored a full hit this time as well.

Source: Profimedia/ABACA

“The most beautiful woman”, “Always elegant, a real lady”, “The only one who knows how to present beauty”, “Well done Eva, cultured and yet provocative”, read only some of the comments. Let’s remind you, Eva trains hard and takes care of her face and body, and she caused an avalanche of comments with her photos in a swimsuit.

