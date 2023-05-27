Max Verstappen (Red Bull) fastest in Monaco Grand Prix free practice 3

Hamilton hits the rail, red flag

The session was disrupted by a red flag after Lewis Hamilton hit the rail on the outside of the Mirabeau bend, having just set the best first sector in his extensively modified Mercedes. Shortly before, it was Kevin Magnussen’s Haas, part of the escape route at Sainte-Dévote, then stopped on the track at the exit of Portier, which had required a Virtual Safety Car preventing the other drivers from improving their times.