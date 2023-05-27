Home » Max Verstappen (Red Bull) fastest in Monaco Grand Prix free practice 3
Already the fastest on Friday afternoon during free practice 2, Max Verstappen did it again this Saturday by setting the best time of the last session in 1’12”776. The two Red Bulls exchanged the reference time throughout the session, with the last word for the outgoing double world champion ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez (1’12”849). Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin completes the Top 3 with a time of 1’12”942.

Hamilton hits the rail, red flag

The session was disrupted by a red flag after Lewis Hamilton hit the rail on the outside of the Mirabeau bend, having just set the best first sector in his extensively modified Mercedes. Shortly before, it was Kevin Magnussen’s Haas, part of the escape route at Sainte-Dévote, then stopped on the track at the exit of Portier, which had required a Virtual Safety Car preventing the other drivers from improving their times.

Slowed down by a problem with the brakes at the start of the session, Esteban Ocon concluded the session with the 9th fastest time. Fernando Alonso is fourteenth but can be reassured by the performance of his Canadian teammate.

