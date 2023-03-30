Home World Evan Gershkovich, American journalist of the Wall Street Journal arrested in Russia: “He is accused of espionage”
Evan Gershkovich, American journalist of the Wall Street Journal arrested in Russia: "He is accused of espionage"

Evan Gershkovich, American journalist of the Wall Street Journal arrested in Russia: "He is accused of espionage"

He was arrested in Russia Evan GershkovichAmerican journalist of the Wall Street Journal. The news was reported by Interfax which cites a statement from the internal intelligence services of the FSB: the agency explains that it has “stopped the illegal activities of the US citizen Gershkovich Evan, born in 1991, the Moscow correspondent of the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, accredited to the Russian Foreign Ministry, suspected of spying for the benefit of the US government”. Also according to Russian services, Gershkovich would have collected information covered by “state secret” about the activities of one of the “enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex”. The journalist, Interfax points out, risks up to 20 years in prison. Gershkovich is a reporter covering Russia, Ukraine and the former Soviet Union for the American financial newspaper. He previously worked for France Media Agency and for the Moscow Times and was a news assistant for the New York Times.

