In Banja Luka, the official opening ceremony of the tennis complex intended for the “Serbian Open” tournament was held, which in the following days, apart from Novak Djokovic, will also host other big names from the world of tennis.

The Serbian Open can start! In the presence of numerous dignitaries from the political, sports and social life of Republika Srpska, the reconstructed complex of tennis courts in the “Mladen Stojanović” park was opened on Wednesday evening, for the purposes of the renowned tennis tournament, which will be played in Banja Luka from April 16 to 23. The existing courts were renovated, but also a new, central one was built, with a capacity of 6,000 seats, where the “striking” matches of the opening rounds, as well as the very end of the tournament, will be played.



15 / 27

“Today, opening this tennis center in our city, I must admit that I am very happy because I know what it means for our city. Great players are waiting for us in our city, led by Novak Djokovic. I am very happy because I know what it means for Republika Srpska”said the president of the Organizing Committee of the tournament, Bojan Vujić, adding that he remembers that in his childhood he did not have the opportunity to have good tennis conditions and to train in tennis centers such as the new one in Banja Luka.

“That’s why I’m especially happy that our kids, kids from Republika Srpska, kids from Serbia, will have the opportunity to train and work in a tennis center like this“, pointed out Vujić.

The President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, said that the opening of the tennis complex in Banja Luka, where the “Serbian Open” tournament will be played, is proof of the ability of republican and city institutions to complete a facility that is the pride of the city and the Republic in a short period of time.

“All our efforts and doubts are ending, so this is a proof of our ability. Banjaluka and Republika Srpska deserve this“, said Dodik at the official opening of the tennis complex.

Dodik added that everything around the complex was built in recent years, which means that Banjaluka is growing and getting stronger and that it is in a position to deserve such a tournament.

“Banjaluka and Srpska will not stop at this. Let’s go to other victories and tournaments”, said Dodik and thanked everyone who helped make this project a reality, above all the Djokovic family and Novak Djokovic, who promised to come here to play. The mayor of Banja Luka, Draško Stanivuković, said that it is magnificent to be a Banja Luka citizen, a citizen of Republika Srpska and a Serb.

“We had the courage to see what is not there, to set a goal that is beyond the possibilities. We had faith, courage and achieved results that have not been seen here. In four or five months, we will reach a hall with 6,000 seats, to this Square, which is two and half the size of Trg Krajina, to the new park. This is the pride of Banja Luka and every citizen should be proud of this day and date.”said Stanivuković, pointing out that the newly built facility is not just a field, but, as he says, more than that.

“For me, it is a symbol of the victory of our mentality over our habits. We like to say that we are small, that we can’t do it, that Europe should do it better than us. Today we proved that we can do better than the Chinese and the Japanese. We also achieved new standards in construction . We did this united, with joint forces, republican and city institutions together, we put aside some of our different views on things, for the benefit of all of us.”, said the first man of Banjaluka, expressing his belief that the hall will be completed and that it will serve other contents and events – volleyball, handball, boxing and basketball. See what the newly built field looks like, with a capacity of 6,000 seats:

The “Serbian Open” tournament will be played from April 16 to 23, and the list of participants is led by the best tennis player on the planet, Novak Djokovic. Apart from him, the Banja Luka audience will also be presented with Andrej Rubljov, Rišar Gaske, Stanislas Vavrinka, Borna Ćorić…