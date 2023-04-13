Home Sports Acqua Lete launches the Everything Competition for Naples
Acqua Lete launches the Everything Competition for Naples

Napoli and its historic sponsor Acqua Lete have launched an initiative to involve all Neapolitan fans and “measure” the love that millions of Azzurri fans feel for their team

The contest, which sees the protagonist in the launch video The captain John DiLorenzoasks all fans to post a photo, video or leave a comment at Instagram posts asking to tell what they are willing to do for Napoli.

To participate, Napoli fans were asked to enter the hashtag #TuttoPerIlNapoli and tag the official page of @AcquaLete.

The winners have the exclusive opportunity to access the Technical Center of Castelvolturno and perform the test of love mentioned in the contest in the presence of their idols.

Fan engagement initiatives through their official social profiles still represent an activity capable of for clubs generate participation among fansespecially in relation to partnerships, but they have the limitation of being filtered by a third party, such as Instagram in the specific case of the contest organized by Napoli.

A platform like SportXP represents the solution for internalize processesalso streamlining the bureaucratic part, and generate, in addition to participation, also a fluxury of data useful for profiling and personalizing the fan experienceusing social channels only as a sounding board for an activity aimed at increasing awareness of a partnership and the resulting benefits for both parties.

