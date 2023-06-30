Everything you need to know before buying a Fiat car, both already on sale and new ones on the way

The current range of the Italian car manufacturer includes Panda, 500 and Tipo, which are available in different variants. In 2009, Fiat and Chrysler announced a major global strategic alliance. Initially, the Italian group acquired 20% of the shares of the American group, with the aim of reaching 35%. But the real surprise came in 2014, when Fiat completed the 100% purchase of the US giant. Meanwhile, the FCA group continued to look for a strategic partner and, after the failure of negotiations with Renault in early 2019, reached an agreement with another major French automotive group: PSA. This union led to the creation of Stellantis in 2021.

Over the years, Fiat cars have received numerous awards and recognitions for their distinctive design, technological innovation and performance. Constant research has made Fiat vehicles appreciated both from an aesthetic and technological point of view, confirming the brand’s commitment to supplying quality products to its customers. Attention to design, constant innovation and balanced performance are distinctive elements that have contributed to the success and reputation of Fiat vehicles on the automotive scene. Let’s explore the following aspects:

Discovering Fiat cars

Fiat Panda is a city car characterized by a rounded and practical bodywork, equipped with 5 doors to facilitate access. The passenger compartment offers plenty of light and has an original design, with raised seats. Overall the finishes are of good quality. Despite the imperfections in the road, ride comfort is adequate thanks to smooth steering and shifting. The car has sufficient acceleration, and visibility is good, offering a reassuring feeling of stability. There aren’t many advanced driver assistance systems. For those who travel a long way, the LPG version is recommended. Alternatively, the 1.0 version is adequate: thanks to the mild hybrid system, fuel consumption is reduced, and for those who want greater versatility, there is also a 4×4 style variant (Cross, Garmin and Red). The starting price is around 15,000 euros.

Fiat 500 it is a reinterpretation of the 1957 model and has been on the market for 14 years, but retains a fresh look and timeless elegance. The multimedia system is of a modern type, while the trunk is small in size. The car offers easy handling and precision in steering and shifting. The 1.0 three-cylinder engine, equipped with light hybrid technology, provides adequate thrust and offers low fuel consumption. Comfort is adequate for a city car. The choice of model depends on personal tastes and the available budget. Both the basic version with some options, and the Dolcevita are valid options. The starting price is around 17,000 euros.

Fiat Tipo 5-door it features a classic and proportionate design, while the interior is characterized by a simple but modern atmosphere. The finishes are discreet and the space available is excellent. The Cross, Garmin and Red variants they are slightly raised off the ground and have a suv look. The car is easy to drive and offers a good level of comfort. The 1.0 engine displays understated liveliness while the 1.5 mild hybrid and 1.6 versions are responsive and fuel efficient. The version with the 1.0 petrol engine is the cheapest, despite having only three cylinders it is not noisy. Those who travel a lot of roads might find the powerful 1.6-litre diesel engine a more suitable choice.

Fiat 500X is a compact crossover characterized by a refined style and a discreet space. It is available in the closed and Dolcevita versions, the latter equipped with an electric canvas sunroof that extends up above the sofa. Road holding is very good, ensuring stability while driving. The three-cylinder 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivers good performanceAlthough it may feel slightly thirsty, it’s quiet. The 1.5 turbo mild hybrid version is lively and fuel efficient, while the 1.3 Multijet engine is smooth in its power delivery. The 1.0-litre engine is suitable for those who cover only a few kilometres, otherwise it is advisable to opt for the diesel version or, if the main use is in the city, the 1.5-litre version, which moves in queue and when maneuvering using only the 20 HP electric motor.

Also coming Fiat 600 e Fiat Topolino while the relaunch of historical names is planned, such as Fiat Multipla and probably too Fiat Punto. These are strategic choices for those who have the option of waiting before buying a new car.

What you need to know about Fiat cars

Fiat offers a wide range of models covering different categories. From the segments of city cars, such as Fiat Panda e Fiat 500to compact sedans such as Fiat Tipoup to family cars like the Fiat 500L and crossovers like Fiat 500X. The range also extends to sports cars, such as the Fiat 124 Spider.

One of the distinctive features of Fiat cars is the Italian style. The brand has a recognizable design tradition and has collaborated with renowned designers, including Pininfarina, to create cars with an elegant and sophisticated aesthetic. Fiat has also integrated innovative technologies into its cars, such as advanced infotainment systems, Bluetooth connectivity, driver assistance solutions and efficient engines. Fiat has embraced electrification by introducing fully electric cars, such as the Fiat 500e.

Fiat 500 it is one of the company’s most iconic and successful models. This compact city car has maintained strong appeal over the years thanks to its vintage design and practicality. Throughout its history, Fiat has made several strategic partnerships with other car manufacturers. In 2014, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was created as a merger of Fiat and Chrysler. Subsequently, in 2021, FCA merged with the French group PSA to create Stellantis, one of the leading car manufacturers globally.

Fiat owns production facilities distributed in various countries around the world. In addition to Italy, which hosts its headquarters, Fiat produces vehicles in Brazil, Poland, Mexico, the United States, India, China and other countries. This geographical spread allows Fiat to reach a large global customer base.

Fiat car reliability and safety

The reliability and safety of Fiat cars vary by model and year of manufacture. Over the years, Fiat has made significant progress in improving the build quality and safety of its vehicles. From the point of view of long-term durability, the brand is considered among the most reliable in the automotive sector.

Il Euro Ncap assessment program is a recognized automotive safety evaluation system, which evaluates the occupant protection and active safety of vehicles. Some Fiat models have achieved increasing scores in these evaluations, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to safety. Fiat has progressively equipped its cars with various safety systems, including front, side and curtain airbags, anti-lock braking systems, electronic stability control and brake assist systems.

The introduction of these safety devices it has helped improve occupant protection and ensure greater stability and control while driving. Fiat continues to invest in the research and development of new technologies to further improve the safety of its cars.

In recent years, Fiat has introduced a number of advanced security technologies in their models, in order to improve protection while driving. These technologies include Traffic Sign Recognition, which allows the vehicle to identify and interpret road signs to provide useful information to the driver. Lane Keeping Monitor constantly monitors the vehicle’s position on the road and warns the driver in the event of unintentional lane departures.

L’parking assistance is another feature introduced by Fiat, which uses sensors and cameras to assist the driver in parking manoeuvres, providing indications and warnings in case of obstacles nearby. Blind Spot Monitor systems are designed to detect the presence of vehicles in the driver’s blind spot and issue warning signals to prevent potential collisions.

In parallel, Fiat has taken measures to improve the structural strength of their vehicles. This has been achieved by using high-strength materials, such as high-tensile steel and light alloys, which help ensure greater rigidity and protection in the event of an impact. Crumple zones have been implemented, which absorb and dissipate impact energy in a controlled manner during a collision, thus reducing the consequences for the occupants.

Not to be underestimatedFiat’s commitment in the field of hybrid carssuch as the Fiat Panda, and fully electric versions, such as the Fiat 500. These models introduce advanced technologies for the management of electric energy, offering greater efficiency and helping to raise the overall level of vehicle safety.

All these innovations bear witness to Fiat’s commitment to ensuring one safe driving and protect the occupants of their vehicles, through the use of cutting-edge technologies and the adoption of advanced construction solutions.

