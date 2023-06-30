Elite Aria: the intelligent fan for indoor training

Elite Aria, is the latest jewel of the Italian company in the field of accessories for indoor training, stands out as a state-of-the-art smart fan.

This device is intended for those who train intensely on rollers, even in winter. In addition to providing valuable relief and allowing body temperature control, Elite Aria offers concentrated airflow able to simulate so exceptionally realistic the conditions of a ride on the road, reaching a power of 50 km/h.

Elegant and small in size, this innovative product has been developed in collaboration with Adriano Design and can also be used as a normal fan during the summer when the rollers are stored in the garage.

Elite Aria is a fan defined as “smart” because can communicate with Elite trainers and a variety of ANT+ and BLE sensors, included speed sensors, power meters, heart rate monitors and even body temperature sensors.

Its compatibility with all these types of sensors allows the fan to autonomously and intelligently manage the air flow, adjusting it according to user preferences, such as speed, heart rate, power or body temperature.

The intensity of the airflow increases automatically based on power or heart rate of the user. This is the real extra gear compared to a common fan.

For those who prefer a more traditional approach, Aria’s intensity can be adjusted manually. The different options and the four speeds of the airflow can be managed comfortably from the panel positioned on the top.

Alternatively, you can control the Elite Aria via the app Elite My E-Training, without the need to use the paid version. In this way it is possible to set and control the fan directly from the smartphone.

Elite Aria has a weight of 6 kg and a very compact design. In the horizontal position, its dimensions are 310 mm x 360 mm x 300 mm (D x H x W).

His inclination it is adjustable in well 10 positions, from 0 to 50 degrees, in order to adapt to the surrounding environment and the preferences of the cyclist.

One of the main advantages of Elite Aria lies in the presence of two activated carbon filters positioned on the sides of the structure, which allow the air to be purified and the odors generated during training to be removed. This feature is particularly interesting for those who train exclusively at home.

Filtration technology through activated carbon provides that an air stream is deprived of pollutants by passing through a filter containing activated carbon, which it is able to absorb most of the volatile organic substances present in the air thanks to its porosity.

To maintain its performance at the highest level, the filters must be replaced after approximately 500 hours of use. Spare parts can be purchased at the price of 15 euros for a pair directly from the Elite shop. Elite Aria is available at the recommended price of 290 euros.

