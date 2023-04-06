Home World Ex H3G, how to make internal portability to WINDTRE microbusiness users
Ex H3G, how to make internal portability to WINDTRE microbusiness users

Ex H3G, how to make internal portability to WINDTRE microbusiness users

From March 28, a part of WINDTRE customers, coming from H3G business users, will have a new opportunity to satisfy their needs thanks to the possibility of switching their numbers to Microbusiness utilities and to be managed by a trusted Sales Point.

Who is this procedure for?

This procedure is reserved for ex-H3G customers migrated via le massive campaign who go to a Point of Sale explicitly requesting that they want to be managed in a WindTre store.

In order to be able to evaluate the transfer request, customers must meet certain requirements, such as, for example, not having fixed and convergent users, not being entrusted to Agents/Agencies and having only both postpaid and prepaid mobile users.

Necessary documents

WindTre Point of Sale dealers will be able to ask the customer for an invoice for utilities, if they have one, to check the consistency of the offers, and illustrate the offers in force and which can possibly be activated on their numbers. Furthermore, they will inform the customer that from the WindTre App he will be able to view and manage only up to 40 Sims.

The customer must be informed that any deactivation costs relating to the offer will be reversed, but the installments due for any telephones associated with the numbers subject to internal portability will be due.

Procedure

Finally, the dealer will ask the customer to send a Pec to the Point of Sale address in which he requests to be managed in the WindTre stores. If the customer accepts the conditions listed above, the dealer can forward the «SME vs Micro internal portability» ASK to request verification of the consistency of the utilities and the feasibility of portability. It will also be necessary to attach the email sent by the customer to the Pec address of the Point of Sale with the request to be managed in the WindTre Stores.

In this way, WindTre customers will be able to have greater flexibility in managing their numbers and take advantage of the services offered by a Point of Sale

