Ex Udinese – Soppy unfortunate year / Muscle injury and season over

Ex Udinese – Soppy unfortunate year / Muscle injury and season over

The French full-back had left the Friulian team a few days before the end of the market. However, his year did not go well

The French exterior Brandon Soppy last August he was ready for a season as an absolute protagonist with the Udinese shirt on his shoulders. A few days after the end of the market, however, the sale arrived and consequently the move to Atalanta by Giampiero Gasperini. From that moment on, some convincing performances, but above all great effort in finding continuity. Then just in these hours the final joke, given that due to a muscle problem his season has to end definitively. The former Rennes has remedied a third-degree injury al left hamstring. Not a small injury that will put him out for more than the two weeks left between now and the end of hostilities. Perhaps Brandon would have done better to continue his growth path in black and white. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the renewal of Andrea Subtil. Here are the details of its renewal <<

20 maggio – 08:56

