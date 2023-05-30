Home » Ex Udinese – The waltz of the benches has started / How many ex Bianconeri
World

Ex Udinese – The waltz of the benches has started / How many ex Bianconeri

by admin
Ex Udinese – The waltz of the benches has started / How many ex Bianconeri

Udinese are sure of their technical guidance in view of the upcoming season, but we cannot say the same thing for other former Juventus players

In these hours a real waltz of the benches in black and white is about to be born. There are several coaches who have passed through Udine who could change their club. The first and also the most sensational one is certainly blue Luciano Spalletti. After having won a championship that had been missing for more than thirty years in the Campania city, he would seem not to have no plans to continue this project and will consequently take a sabbatical year. For a coach who gives up the bench, there is another who is ready to return to Italy. Igor Tudor surprised everyone on the Marseille bench and brought great enthusiasm back to the French port city. To date there are several Italian companies that are interested in its future. Among these could also be the Old lady which is not yet sure of wanting to continue with Max Allegri. The next few hours will be very important, but even when we don’t talk about Udinese directly, there is always something new about the black and white world. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Marino talks about Pereyra <<

30 maggio – 15:22

© breaking latest news

See also  Russia, the courage of tennis player Kasatkina: coming out and "no" to the offensive in Ukraine

You may also like

Ex Udinese – Samir is national champion in...

25th edition of the Itinerant Gastronomic Festival Sabores...

My dream was to become a doctor, but...

France has banned short domestic flights

The Great Green Wall: a wall against desertification...

Get ready for the strongest edition of Tuborg...

Cătălin Botezatu about Dana Budeanu, Mihaela Rădulescu and...

MAN With the Electric Tour I covered 1,255...

Vučić summons the ambassadors of the United States,...

The luckiest sign in June 2023 astrologer Pavel...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy