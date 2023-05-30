Ex Udinese – The waltz of the benches has started / How many ex Bianconeri

In these hours a real waltz of the benches in black and white is about to be born. There are several coaches who have passed through Udine who could change their club. The first and also the most sensational one is certainly blue Luciano Spalletti. After having won a championship that had been missing for more than thirty years in the Campania city, he would seem not to have no plans to continue this project and will consequently take a sabbatical year. For a coach who gives up the bench, there is another who is ready to return to Italy. Igor Tudor surprised everyone on the Marseille bench and brought great enthusiasm back to the French port city. To date there are several Italian companies that are interested in its future. Among these could also be the Old lady which is not yet sure of wanting to continue with Max Allegri. The next few hours will be very important, but even when we don’t talk about Udinese directly, there is always something new about the black and white world. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Marino talks about Pereyra <<