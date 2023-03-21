Coletivo Ocupe.Arte promotes the exhibition Wanderings in Strange Lands, by the artist Genivaldo Amorim, which takes place from April 5th to 30th, at the Museum and Collection Municipal Photographer Haroldo Ângelo Pazinatto, Valinhos. It is the second edition of the Project Trajectories, which was born to be an encyclopedia of the arts and artists from Valinho.

The exhibition will present a series of works ranging from the first three paintings by Genivaldo, painted in 1993, two of which are the artist’s first abstract works, to the Psycho-Enigmas series (1995-1997), a period that extends from the first exhibition , at the João do Monte gallery, in 1995, the first collective exhibition, in 1996, the Panorama of the Visual Arts of Valinhos and the first participations in art salons.

The exhibition will also bring the first works where red has appeared as a recurring and protagonist element, up to the current stage, including records of installations carried out from 2015 onwards, in addition to a new installation, which will be mounted in an external space of the museum. and which will be illuminated by solar lights. The curatorship will be by the artist himself.

The second volume of the bilingual book Trajectories, which has 160 pages, images and texts by curators Andrés IM Hernández, Heldilene Reale and Allan Yzumizawa.

Service

Exhibition “Walks through Strange Lands”

Museum and Municipal Collection “Photographer Haroldo Ângelo Pazinatto”

Opening: 05/04, at 19h

Visitation: from 06 to 04/30, from Tuesday to Sunday, from 9am to 4:30pm

Address: Rua Doze de Outubro, s/nº – Center (Railway Station), Valinhos SP