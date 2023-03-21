At the end of March it goes on stage the show of the last aurora borealis.

In the Northern Norway it gets dark from early afternoon until late morning and it’s easier to see.

The northern area with its countless islands, deep fjords and mountains is among the most beautiful places in the world to see the northern lights. Check out the gallery to see the amazing effects of the Northern Lights, some of them downright bizarre.

Read also

The show of the last aurora borealis, the photos

The Northern Norway region has cities with vibrant nightlife, museums, quaint fishing villages, and huge, quiet open spaces with no light pollution.

The ideal place to go hunting for the Northern Lights.

Foto VisitNorway

Advertising