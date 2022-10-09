Home Sports Lecce, Baroni: “Good performance but the unjust expulsion complicated our match”
Lecce, Baroni: “Good performance but the unjust expulsion complicated our match”

The statements of the Giallorossi coach

Lecce coach Marco Baroni commented on the defeat against Roma to DAZN: “It was an uphill game with the Giallorossi goal but the performance was good overall regardless of the result. The expulsion, which I think was excessive and unfair, it compromised our game. Despite the numerical inferiority, the team remained compact and I liked how the pitch was held. I’m sorry for the result but I repeat that the boys did well. I congratulate the players for the performance of today and for the growth path they are doing. All my players know that in every match we have to try to give our best from all points of view. We have to grow and races like this in Rome help us to raise the bar also in individual level “.

October 9, 2022 (change October 9, 2022 | 23:37)

