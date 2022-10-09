One person died and four were seriously injured after a man intentionally drove a pickup truck to a crowd gathered outside a Colorado bar following an altercation. The 29-year-old driver and a 25-year-old passenger were arrested. It happened in the town of Golden west of Denver in Colorado.

Shortly before the attack, bouncers outside the Rock Rest Lodge had interrupted an altercation between the two suspects and some of the victims, the sheriff’s office said. The suspects got into the pickup, pulled out of a parking lot in front of the bar and intentionally headed for the victims, including the bar employees. The suspects have been stopped and the man will now have to answer for various charges including first degree murder. The passenger, owner of the pick-up, is accused of complicity in first degree murder while another passenger who was on board the vehicle is not accused.