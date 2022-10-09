On October 9, Weinan City held a press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic to report on the epidemic prevention and control work in the Weinan High-tech Zone.

Since October 1, there have been 4 cases of asymptomatic infection in Weinan High-tech Zone, of which 3 cases came to Wei from other provinces on October 5, and were transferred to the high-tech zone in a closed-loop “point-to-point” closed-loop medical observation point for centralized isolation, and there was no social activity track. ; 1 case was found in community screening on October 8.

After 1 case of asymptomatic infection was found in the community screening, the high-tech zone responded quickly and commanded flatly, intensively negotiated and reviewed, and reviewed loopholes. All working groups and special work classes carried out flow tracing and nucleic acid screening as soon as possible. Emergency response work such as inspection, personnel investigation, isolation management and control, and environmental disinfection.

In the next step, Weinan High-tech Zone will do the following four aspects strictly, quickly and meticulously, and resolutely block the risk of the spread of the epidemic: First, quickly carry out the circulation. Thoroughly identify asymptomatic infected persons and their close contact activity trajectories, sort out the residences, workplaces, key places, etc. involved in the case trajectories, implement control measures in a timely manner, and send assisted investigation letters to those involved outside the area as soon as possible. The second is to comprehensively carry out environmental disinfection. Organize a professional sterilization team to conduct environmental sampling and complete sterilization of the public spaces where they live, work, and stay after the asymptomatic infection, close contact, sub-close contact and other key personnel are transported and quarantined, so as to strictly prevent the risk of environmental transmission. The third is to make every effort to carry out nucleic acid screening. Intensify efforts to organize and carry out nucleic acid testing and screening, so as to ensure that all inspections are carried out, no one household is missed, and no one is left behind, and strive to eliminate potential social transmission hidden dangers in the shortest time. Fourth, do a good job in the protection of life and medical treatment in the sealed and controlled areas. Always adhere to the supremacy of the people and life, and make every effort to ensure the supply of residents’ materials and meet the daily needs of residents. At the same time, for those who really need medical treatment, a green channel will be opened after review, and they will be sent to the hospital for “point-to-point” treatment.(Reporter: Li Ni)